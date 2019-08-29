Weak rand to blame for September fuel price hike, says AA

While 95 ULP and LRP petrol is expected to climb by 10 cents a litre, while diesel increases by 25 cents a litre, however, 93 ULP and LRP petrol users can expect to pay 3 cents less for a litre of fuel.

CAPE TOWN - Motorists can brace themselves for another increase in the fuel price for September.

The price of illuminating paraffin will also increase by 21 cents.

The Automobile Association said that next month's higher fuel prices were attributed to a weakening rand.

The AA's Layton Beard has more: "The average landed price of fuel dropped across the board during August and if the rand/US dollar exchange rate had remained flat we could have been looking at a drop of up to 30 cents per litre for diesel and nearly 52 cents for petrol. Unfortunately, the rand weakness means that these price increases will instead come into effect."

The association has reiterated the need for policy stability to provide protection for the rand, as an ever-weakening rand robbed motorists of the chance to benefit from lower oil prices.