WCED condemns fight between two grade 10 pupils

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said the chaos that erupted at Salt River High School following a fight involving pupils was unacceptable.

Earlier this week, a fight broke out at the school between two grade 10 girls.

One was beaten up physically and taken to hospital.

On Thursday, the department's Bronagh Hammond said: “SAPS were asked to then escort the one grade 10 learner to the police station for safety.”