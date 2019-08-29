View all in Latest
WC Safety MEC fears impact of police ammo shortage

The police confirmed it had a shortage of ammunition because a supplier could not keep up with demand.

10 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz fears that an SAPS ammunition shortage will severely affect crime prevention.

Fritz said that he's written to acting provincial commissioner Sindile Mfazi about the matter.

The police confirmed it had a shortage of ammunition because a supplier could not keep up with demand.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz was demanding answers.

Here's his spokesperson Cayla Murray: "It should be noted that these relative successes are undermined by training and resource constraints within the SAPS."

Police union Popcru has also voiced its concern.

Spokesperson Richard Mamabolo: "If you look at the vehicles, if you look at the uniforms, if you look at the manpower, all those have had a negative impact on policing."

Fritz said the ammunition shortage would put more pressure on the police service.

