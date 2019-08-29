Vusi Pikoli: SAA has resuscitated corruption cases against employees
SAA’s chief risk and compliance officer Vusi Pikoli said over the past seven months he has discovered the extent and impact of state capture at the airline.
KEMPTON PARK - South African Airwa y (SAA)’s chief risk and compliance officer Vusi Pikoli on Thursday said he has managed to resuscitate corruption cases at the national carrier, which were reported to the Hawks but not acted on because of state capture.
Parliament’s public enterprises committee was at Airways Park in Kempton Park to meet with the boards of SAA and SA Express.
The former National Prosecuting Authority head was appointed to his position at SAA in February as part of the turnaround strategy at the national carrier.
He has told the public enterprises committee that over the past seven months he has discovered the extent and impact of state capture at the airline.
“So, we’ve now sort of resuscitated all the matters that were reported to the Hawks and what we have discovered is that most of those dockets were dormant.”
He said a number of employees implicated in corruption had been fired over this period.
“Those who might have not been dismissed but are implicated are not off the hook. The criminal courses will take its course also with ensuring that there is a recovery of the money that belongs to the state.”
SA Express has now started delivering its presentation to the committee and must explain why its planes have been grounded yet again.
Popular in Business
-
Mkhwebane withdraws appeal in Gordhan interdict matter
-
SA Express flights still grounded as no deal yet with Acsa
-
CARTOON: Ladders to Success
-
Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economy
-
Rate of salaries increases for public servants worrying - CDE
-
CDE: Govt must improve tax collection to fix economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.