Vusi Pikoli: SAA has resuscitated corruption cases against employees

KEMPTON PARK - South African Airwa y (SAA)’s chief risk and compliance officer Vusi Pikoli on Thursday said he has managed to resuscitate corruption cases at the national carrier, which were reported to the Hawks but not acted on because of state capture.

Parliament’s public enterprises committee was at Airways Park in Kempton Park to meet with the boards of SAA and SA Express.

The former National Prosecuting Authority head was appointed to his position at SAA in February as part of the turnaround strategy at the national carrier.

He has told the public enterprises committee that over the past seven months he has discovered the extent and impact of state capture at the airline.

“So, we’ve now sort of resuscitated all the matters that were reported to the Hawks and what we have discovered is that most of those dockets were dormant.”

He said a number of employees implicated in corruption had been fired over this period.

“Those who might have not been dismissed but are implicated are not off the hook. The criminal courses will take its course also with ensuring that there is a recovery of the money that belongs to the state.”

SA Express has now started delivering its presentation to the committee and must explain why its planes have been grounded yet again.