Two arrested, R2m worth of abalone seized in joint operation in CT

Equipment worth R900,000 was also confiscated.

The abalone seized in a joint operation on 27 August 2019. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Poached abalone valued at nearly R2 million has been seized in Cape Town.

Hawks officers made the bust on Tuesday in Panorama.

They found an abalone drying facility and arrested two people.

Equipment worth R900,000 was also confiscated.

The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase: "Two suspects were arrested in a joint operation by the Hawks and the Various Organised Crime investigation team, together with Crime Intelligence, NIU and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries."

The pair are expected to appear in the court on Thursday.

