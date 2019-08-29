Two arrested, R2m worth of abalone seized in joint operation in CT
Equipment worth R900,000 was also confiscated.
CAPE TOWN - Poached abalone valued at nearly R2 million has been seized in Cape Town.
Hawks officers made the bust on Tuesday in Panorama.
They found an abalone drying facility and arrested two people.
Equipment worth R900,000 was also confiscated.
#sapsHQ 2 suspects arrested during a joint operation by the #Hawks, CI, NIU & officials from DAFF will appear at the Bellville Magistrate Court today for running an illicit #abalone drying facility in Panorama. #Abalone worth R1.9 million seized. MLhttps://t.co/URvWuBnHyf pic.twitter.com/e3dAvQc0pV— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) August 29, 2019
The Hawks' Philani Nkwalase: "Two suspects were arrested in a joint operation by the Hawks and the Various Organised Crime investigation team, together with Crime Intelligence, NIU and officials from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries."
The pair are expected to appear in the court on Thursday.
