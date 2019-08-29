Suppliers paid R600m for no work in scheme to dupe Treasury, Zondo Inquiry told
The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how more than R600 million budgeted to build houses for the poor in the Free State was paid to suppliers despite no work being done.
PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry has heard how more than R600 million budgeted to build houses for the poor in the Free State was paid to suppliers despite no work being done.
This was part of a scheme to dupe the National Treasury into believing the province’s 2010 housing budget had been spent and to ensure it was allocated more funds the following financial year.
This was the evidence of former Free State MEC Mxolisi Dukwana on Wednesday, who dubbed the scheme "the great housing heist".
Dukwana described the province as being a hotbed of corruption, which was built on a network of patronage that had its roots in the office of the former premier, Ace Magashule.
For a department to be allocated funds for a financial year it must demonstrate to Treasury that it was spending its budget, or else the unused funds were transferred to better performing departments.
Dukwana said that in December 2010, the Free State housing department had spent only 10% of its budget but through a scheme ramped that up to 66% by January the following year.
"The department had already transferred several hundred millions of rands from its conditional location to suppliers. It continued to make unlawful transfers in January, February and March 2011. The transfers were made without the suppliers having supplied material, without written agreements in respect of all regulating the transfers and without proper procurement processes."
He said that about R631 million was simply given to suppliers in order to ensure the coffers were replenished with taxpayer money, ready to be siphoned off.
More in Politics
-
Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economy
-
KZN ANC set for showdown with Zandile Gumede over resignation U-turn
-
KZN ANC: No official communication from Gumede over resignation U-turn
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Why party electoral funding needs to be made public
-
Dukwana: Magashule got R10m project kickback, belongs in jail
-
WC ANC’s biggest challenge is unity, says interim PEC chair
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.