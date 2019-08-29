Stats SA: SA has almost 3.6 million poverty-stricken households
Stats SA released its non-financial census of municipalities on Thursday which shows ratepayers are struggling to survive.
CAPE TOWN - With the country's economy deteriorating daily, South Africa now has close to 3.6 million indigent households.
The report states the bulk of poor households receive water for free.
Just more than 2.8 million South Africans receive free water services from municipalities.
Free basic electricity is provided to just over two million indigent households.
The Stats SA report has revealed 1.8 million indigent households benefitted from support provided for sanitation services.
And 2.3 million received assistance for solid waste management and refuse removal.
Gauteng leads the way in the provision of free solar home systems, fitting more than 59,000 poor homes with the system.
The Eastern Cape has almost doubled its roll-out of solar systems from almost 18,500 to just more than 32,000.
The Western Cape has fitted just over 6,000 indigent homes with the system.
