State capture witness fled SA fearing for her life, Zondo Inquiry told

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr revealed that Koroneka Trading and Projects director Babadi Tlatsana also reported suspicious activity around her home in Mahikeng.

FILE: A YouTube screengrab of Mahikeng entrepreneur Babadi Tlatsana appearing at the state capture inquiry.
FILE: A YouTube screengrab of Mahikeng entrepreneur Babadi Tlatsana appearing at the state capture inquiry.
19 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday morning heard that a witness, who had previously testified, fled the country fearing for her life.

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr revealed that Koroneka Trading and Projects director Babadi Tlatsana also reported suspicious activity around her home in Mahikeng.

Tlatsana testified in June about how her company was allegedly hijacked SA Express manager Brian Van Wyk and used as a conduit to siphon money out of the carrier.

Hofmeyr read from an affidavit submitted by Tlatsana’s attorney.

“He was advised by his client that out of fear for her safety after her testimony to this commission, she decided to remove herself from the territorial limits of the Republic of South Africa after having testified before the commission. Ms Tlatsana advised that she observed suspicious activity around her residential property in Mahikeng where unknown men, who did not identify themselves, approached family members inquiring about her whereabouts,” she said.

WATCH: Zondo Inquiry hears testimony from Neo Solutions director

