Spanish coastguard rescues 208 migrants crossing from Africa to Spain
The coastguard said the migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa were found in three rafts in the Alboran Sea, between northeastern Morocco and southeastern Spain on Wednesday afternoon
MADRID - More than 200 migrants were rescued on Wednesday by the Spanish coastguard as they attempted to make the crossing from Africa to Spain, rescue services said on Thursday.
The rescue comes at a time when Spain is preparing for the arrival on a Spanish warship of 15 migrants from an Italian port following a prolonged standoff between Italian authorities and a Spanish-registered private rescue boat.
On Thursday, the coastguard said the migrants from Sub-Saharan Africa were found in three rafts in the Alboran Sea, between northeastern Morocco and southeastern Spain on Wednesday afternoon.
They were taken to Almeria and Malaga, the coastguard added.
Some 18,018 migrants have arrived in Spain so far this year by mid-August, Interior Ministry data shows. This is a decrease of 39% from the same period last year.
United Nations data shows irregular sea arrivals from the Middle East and North Africa to EU dropped from over 1 million in 2015 to some 141,500 people last year while nearly 15,000 people are estimated to have died or gone missing in the perilous sea voyage.
More in World
-
Brazil avoids recession with second quarter growth: official
-
Climate activist Greta Thunberg (16) arrives in New York
-
Facebook acknowledges flaw in Messenger Kids app
-
Retrials ordered for ex-South Korean leader Park, Samsung heir
-
Brazil bans burning for two months to defuse Amazon crisis
-
China unveils plan for huge anniversary military parade
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.