Shepherd Bushiri fraud case postponed to November

JOHANNESBURG - The fraud case against controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri has been postponed to November.

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife Mary made a brief appearance in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

They're facing charges of fraud, money laundering and contravening the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.