Sharks rely on continuity ahead of Currie Cup semifinal

Curwin Bosch return to flyhalf for the Sharks for the Currie Cup semifinal clash against the Cheetahs.

Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
Picture: @Springboks/Twitter
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Sharks have named their side to take on the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein in Saturday’s Currie Cup semifinal, with head coach Sean Everitt making just one change to the line-up.

That change sees Curwin Bosch return to flyhalf after a minor injury sustained in the last meeting between the two sides, which the Sharks won 27-20.

The men from Durban head into clash off the back of three wins in a row.

After losing to the Pumas in round three, they have claimed wins over the Cheetahs, the Lions, and Blue Bulls.

The head of steam that has been built up bodes well for continuity, and with just the one change, the side will be looking to reap the benefits of continuity in team selection.

Last week’s Man of the match against the Blue Bulls, Aphelele Fassi, admits to the growing excitement in the camp following a good run of form.

“After last week’s victory over the Blue Bulls, I’m really happy with where the team is at right now. We lost two games which we could have won, but we’ve grown since then through lots of hard work”, he said.

“As a youngster, I grew up dreaming of playing in the oldest rugby competition, and now that we’re here and I’m in a semi-final with a whole lot of other young players, it’s a huge honour and privilege for us. The youngsters bring a lot of energy into the team and although they’re learning, they’re doing well and contributing in a good way”, he said.

Kick-off on Saturday is scheduled for 5pm.

Starting line-up

  1. Thomas du Toit

  2. Kerron van Vuuren

  3. Coenie Oosthuizen

  4. Ruben van Heerden

  5. Hyron Andrews

  6. Phepsi Buthelezi

  7. Jacques Vermeulen

  8. Tera Mtembu (cc)

  9. Sanele Nohamba

  10. Curwin Bosch

  11. Lwazi Mvovo

  12. Andre Esterhuizen

  13. Jeremy Ward (cc)

  14. Kobus van Wyk

  15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

  1. Dylan Richardson

  2. Mzamo Majola

  3. John-Hubert Meyer

  4. Gideon Koegelenberg

  5. Andisa Ntsila

  6. Cameron Wright

  7. Rhyno Smith

  8. JP Pietersen

