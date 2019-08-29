SAPS, TMPD restore calm in protest-hit Tshwane
Local
Unlike Wednesday’s protest, Thursday was not marred by looting, violence and the burning down of foreign-owned shops.
TSHWANE – Police officers and the Tshwane Metro Police Department have restored calm in Sunnyside, Pretoria, following another round of protests.
Earlier on Thursday, they fired rubber bullets when a group of people protesting against drugs, took to the streets.
This is the third day of unrest in the capital after it began on Monday following the killing of a taxi driver.
A number of people have been arrested this week.
