SAPS, TMPD restore calm in protest-hit Tshwane

Unlike Wednesday’s protest, Thursday was not marred by looting, violence and the burning down of foreign-owned shops.

TSHWANE – Police officers and the Tshwane Metro Police Department have restored calm in Sunnyside, Pretoria, following another round of protests.

Earlier on Thursday, they fired rubber bullets when a group of people protesting against drugs, took to the streets.

This is the third day of unrest in the capital after it began on Monday following the killing of a taxi driver.

Unlike Wednesday’s protest, Thursday was not marred by looting, violence and the burning down of foreign-owned shops.

A number of people have been arrested this week.