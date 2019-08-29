Santaco distances itself from Tshwane violence, looting
Taxi drivers took to the streets on Wednesday after one of their own was killed allegedly by a drug dealer.
PRETORIA - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in Tshwane on Wednesday distanced itself from the violence that gripped the inner city.
Taxi drivers took to the streets on Wednesday after one of their own was killed allegedly by a drug dealer. Police used rubber bullets and stun grenades after several shops were looted and set alight.
• Tshwane looters target foreign nationals in CBD
Santaco in Tshwane refuted claims that it was behind the violence in the CBD. The taxi council’s Mack Makata said all they wanted was for government and the SA Police Service to address their safety concerns.
“All we need is protection and law enforcement to do their work. If any of us is found guilty of looting or vandalism, the law should take its course, we are not criminals,” he said.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela believed that taxi drivers were not behind the attacks.
“These criminal elements we have seen that they have taken advantage of the opportunity to loot due to the taxi violence.”
Both sides said they were committed to working together to find a peaceful solution to the violence.
WATCH: Protesters turn Tshwane CBD upside down
