Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economy

Saftu leader Zwelinzima Vavi said that with his views on trade and exports, it was clear that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was not trying to break down the colonial nature of the economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Saftu said that Treasury's proposed economic strategy document showed no attempt to change from the previous colonial and apartheid ways of running the country.

Treasury released the 77-page document on Tuesday which was meant to give insight on plans for the country's economy amid soaring unemployment.

With regards to trade, the document said that South Africa needed to promote export competitiveness and actively pursue regional growth opportunities in order to leverage global and regional value chains for export growth.

The proposed economic strategy document has not been well received by some South Africans, with former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla saying it was nothing new.

"The imperialist forces use as an extraction point the minerals which get exported to foreign lands where they get beneficiated, where they create jobs."

He said the document was also silent on how black people were going to participate in the economy.

"There is no attempt to address the land hunger of the majority. It's not a redistribution strategy."

Trade union federation Cosatu is expected to address the media after its central executive committee meeting.

It is also expected to share its views on the document.