SA Express remains grounded over R70m debt to ACSA

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express acting CEO Siza Mzimela said the fact that they have been able to pay salaries while they operate with half a fleet, showed that they were doing something right.

The airline remains grounded after failing to service its R70 million debt to the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA).

SA Express and the public enterprises department on Thursday are still negotiating for a R200 million bailout from government.

Mzimela said they were yet to receive any communication from Treasury about the bailout.

“With the big-ticket items, like engines, they need to be sent for an overhaul to our various suppliers. The work has already been done, now it’s about us paying to get back our engines so we can put them back into our aircraft.”