SA Express remains grounded over R70m debt to ACSA
The airline has been grounded after failing to service its R70 million debt to the Airports Company.
JOHANNESBURG - SA Express acting CEO Siza Mzimela said the fact that they have been able to pay salaries while they operate with half a fleet, showed that they were doing something right.
The airline remains grounded after failing to service its R70 million debt to the Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA).
SA Express and the public enterprises department on Thursday are still negotiating for a R200 million bailout from government.
Mzimela said they were yet to receive any communication from Treasury about the bailout.
“With the big-ticket items, like engines, they need to be sent for an overhaul to our various suppliers. The work has already been done, now it’s about us paying to get back our engines so we can put them back into our aircraft.”
Popular in Business
-
Mkhwebane withdraws appeal in Gordhan interdict matter
-
SA Express flights still grounded as no deal yet with Acsa
-
CARTOON: Ladders to Success
-
Vusi Pikoli: SAA has resuscitated corruption cases against employees
-
Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economy
-
Rate of salaries increases for public servants worrying - CDE
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.