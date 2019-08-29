SA Express flights still grounded as no deal yet with Acsa

The airline grounded flights on Wednesday, citing operational reasons.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Express said that flights had not resumed as promised because it has not reached an agreement with Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

It now said it was working to resolve the matter.

While SA Express has not said what exactly the issue was between itself and Acsa, it's understood that the grounding of flights was related to a default on payments.

SA Express denied this.

In a statement, the airline cited what it said was "unfortunate confusion" yesterday when it promised that its fleet would be back in the skies.

Instead, it's blamed Acsa for reneging on the agreement between the parties.

SA Express has asked its customers to check with the airline if they require further information.