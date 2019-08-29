SA Express flights still grounded as no deal yet with Acsa
The airline grounded flights on Wednesday, citing operational reasons.
JOHANNESBURG - SA Express said that flights had not resumed as promised because it has not reached an agreement with Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).
The airline grounded flights on Wednesday, citing operational reasons.
It now said it was working to resolve the matter.
While SA Express has not said what exactly the issue was between itself and Acsa, it's understood that the grounding of flights was related to a default on payments.
SA Express denied this.
In a statement, the airline cited what it said was "unfortunate confusion" yesterday when it promised that its fleet would be back in the skies.
Instead, it's blamed Acsa for reneging on the agreement between the parties.
SA Express has asked its customers to check with the airline if they require further information.
Popular in Business
-
CARTOON: Ladders to Success
-
CDE: Govt must improve tax collection to fix economy
-
Woolworths profit falls as Australia charge hurts
-
Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economy
-
Rate of salaries increases for public servants worrying - CDE
-
Japan PM warns Africa about debt as China grows presence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.