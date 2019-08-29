Reghard Groenewald handed 10 years in prison for Hilary van Rooyen's murder

Groenewald was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of his friend's mother and one year for stealing a cell phone.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has sentenced convicted murderer Reghard Groenewald to 10 years in prison for the murder of a Durbanville mother.

Hilary van Rooyen was found dead inside her house two years ago.

Groenewald was a friend of her son.

Van Rooyen's family members were visibly disappointed by the sentence.

Groenewald was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the murder of his friend's mother and one year for stealing a cell phone.

Van Rooyen's husband shook his head at hearing the sentence as the distraught man and the couple's son both testified during sentencing proceedings, asking the court to impose the harshest possible sentence.

Groenewald, who was convicted in May this year, alleged that the deceased had come on to him and after rejecting her, an argument ensued.

He claimed that the woman held onto him and threatened to tell everyone he had tried to rape and assault her. He then hit over the head with a vase.