Probe into rogue networks within State Security Agency makes headway
Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa said about 30 people were implicated, including current and former members of the agency, as well as non-members.
CAPE TOWN - Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa has told Parliament that investigations into rogue networks within the State Security Agency (SSA) have so far seen about 30 people implicated, including senior officials.
Kodwa was replying on behalf of State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday.
He said those implicated include current and former members of the agency, as well as non-members.
They're linked to unauthorised operations, including the principal-agent network, which was abolished in 2011 and is alleged to have siphoned off around R1 billion in public funds.
The deputy minister said the investigations, launched in June 2018, focused on “apparent corrupt networks” that had caused serious economic losses for the state through illegal financial flows and affected the ability of the SSA to discharge its mandate.
“Approximately 30 individuals, including former and current agency members, as well as non-SSA members, who were complicit in some activities have been directly and indirectly implicated.”
Kodwa said they included “facilitators and beneficiaries” as well as senior officials.
“In respect of the current members, eight suspensions have been effected and disciplinary measures are underway.”
He refused to answer a Democratic Alliance question as to whether former agency director-general Arthur Fraser was among them, saying he was not in a position to name anyone implicated, saying only: “Indeed, there are investigations that are underway, both internally and in terms of investigations reported to law enforcement agencies.”
