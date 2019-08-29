Pink Day ODI sees Bullring hosting Proteas and England clash
CAPE TOWN - Cricket South Africa and the Central Gauteng Lions have confirmed on Thursday that South Africa’s all-time favourite One-Day International Pink Day will take place at Wanderers Stadium on 9 February 2020.
The Proteas - who are currently ranked 5th in the ICC ODI standings - will challenge the ICC Cricket World Cup champions, England.
The match will be played in aid of breast cancer awareness with all funds being allocated towards breast cancer research at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.
“All the funds are channelled via a registered PBO with a whole host of donation mechanics including SMS, Snapscan and transfer,” said Central Lions CEO Greg Fredericks.
CSA Chief Executive Thabang Moroe added: "I would like to thank the Board of England whose players and team management have wholeheartedly supported the spirit of our Pink Day ODIs. They gave us similar support when they played in the memorable match in 2016 when Joe Root scored a century for England before the Proteas got home by one wicket in a thrilling finish. This is truly what sports can do.”
