Parents urged to seek legal recourse after illegal Ivory Park schools shut

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has advised parents who seek legal recourse after about 20 bogus schools were shut down in Ekurhuleni to approach the police.

The department said on Wednesday that an auditing process to determine where to place the affected pupils was continuing after they were removed from the illegal schools in Ivory Park on Monday.

It’s understood the schools were operating from shacks and even churches, and parents were paying between R400 and R450 a month.

The department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said they would be providing the necessary support to affected pupils, including catch-up programmes.

“Where we place them, we should be able to be mindful that these learners need the necessary support,” he said.

Mabona said parents who wished to lay a criminal complaint against those running the bogus schools should go to the police.

“Parents can still move towards making sure that there is police involvement into how they will be claiming their money back from those owners.”

The Education Department said parents had been coming forward with information of suspected bogus schools operating in their areas. Mabona urged communities to report the illegal activity.