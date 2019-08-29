'Once bitten, twice shy' - Mosimane rules out return to Bafana coaching post

Having been in the hot seat from 2010 until 2012, coach Pitso Mosimane feels his time with the national team is over.

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has ruled out a return as Bafana Bafana coach.

The South African Football Association’s (Safa) national executive committee (NEC) are due to meet this weekend to discuss a new coach following the resignation of Stuart Baxter at the beginning of August.

Molefi Ntseki has been placed in interim charge, while a permanent successor is sought.

“I have done Bafana,” he said on Thursday. “I was there five years and I have benefitted a lot at Safa because they helped me out to be where I am”.

Mosimane highlighted that during his time at the association, which included a spell as an assistant coach, he sat on the bench during games gainst European giants such as Portugal, Spain and Germany.

He was also afforded the chance to do a coaching course in Germany, but he added the manner of his sacking still left a bad taste in his mouth.

“What was not nice was they way they sacked me,” he added. “I don’t believe a coach who lost two games in two years should be fired. I was sad to be fired by a taxi owner, I was sad to be fired by a priest, I was sad to be fired by a chief, a traditional chief.”

As for his future with the national team, Mosimane said he was happy at Sundowns.

“I don’t want to be there. I’m happy at Sundowns. I’ve got my Champions League, which is Cup of Nations. I’ve got my World Cup, which was the (Club) World Cup in Japan. I am happy at Sundowns. I am loved at Sundowns. My supporters support me. My board supports me. The players like the philosophy, they like the mentality. They are a happy bunch of people so why should I envy... once bitten twice shy”.