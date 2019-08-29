NHI constitutionally sound, says chief state law advisor
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the office of the state law advisor on Thursday briefed the health committee for the first time since the NHI Bill was submitted to Parliament.
CAPE TOWN - The National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill is constitutionally sound according to the chief state law advisor.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize and the office of the state law advisor on Thursday briefed the health committee for the first time since the NHI Bill was submitted to Parliament.
It is now up to Members of Parliament to take that bill forward and get it passed into law to make universal healthcare more accessible to all South Africans.
Before Thursday’s meeting, the health committee had undertaken to scrutinise the constitutionality and legality of the controversial NHI Bill.
This followed concerns raised by opposition parties about this bill’s constitutionality and how it took away certain individual rights when it came to healthcare.
But acting chief state law advisor Ayesha Johaar allayed these concerns, saying the bill would pass constitutional muster.
“In relation to the introduction of the National Health Insurance Bill, we - in accordance with the National Assembly rules - certified that this bill is constitutionally sound.”
Mkhize said health is a human right and the bill would go a long way in resolving inequalities.
“I think it is important to anchor the bill on the basis of health as a human right and it is the whole approach we have taken with this bill.”
Popular in Local
-
Boks lock Etzebeth meets with SAHRC after 'complaint'
-
Mkhwebane withdraws appeal in Gordhan interdict matter
-
WATCH: Bus rolls back into traffic after driver forgot to engage handbrake
-
Vusi Pikoli: SAA has resuscitated corruption cases against employees
-
SA Express remains grounded over R70m debt to ACSA
-
State capture witness fled SA fearing for her life, Zondo Inquiry told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.