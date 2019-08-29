Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business account

Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.

PRETORIA - Neo Solutions director Vivien Natasen has rejected suggestions he was aware that stolen money was paid into his business account and that he used it for his business operations.

Natasen made the submission at the state capture commission of inquiry public hearings in Parktown on Thursday.

It is alleged that SA Express manager Brian van Wyk deposited more than R9 million in stolen funds into Natasen's business account.

Evidence leader Advocate Kate Hofmeyr asked why the funds paid into Neo Solutions were not ring-fenced.

Natasen responded: “You’re trying to imply that I used his money to run my business. That is not the case; the funds were sitting in our operational bank accounts and I said I always understood that to be his money. So, if he ever approached me to return his money, it would have been returned. It was not a decision where we would use his money to keep Neo as a company alive.”

Hofmeyr said she was probing this aspect because it related to Section 6 of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

“Because Section 6 says that any person who uses the proceeds which they know or ought to have reasonably known are the proceeds of unlawful activities will be guilty of the offence.”