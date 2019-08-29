NC Health Dept liability budget goes from R151m to R1.5bn in four years
This budget is set aside for possible medical negligence litigation.
CAPE TOWN - The Northern Cape Health Department's contingent liability budget has seen a tenfold increase since 2015.
During the Northern Cape Health Department's budget speech, MEC Mase Manopole revealed an increase in its contingent liability from R151 million in 2015 to R1.5 billion in 2019.
Since April this year, the department added 32 ambulances and 16 patient transport vehicles.
Twenty-six more ambulances will be made available later this year.
The number of EMS officers has increased to 791 from 742 last year.
The 2019/2020 budget set aside for emergency medical services amounted to R362 million.
