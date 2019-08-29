Mokwena focusing on the positives as Pirates' winless run continues

Orlando Pirates played out a goalless draw against Golden Arrows on Wednesday to make it four games without a win in the Absa Premiership campaign.

CAPE TOWN - Orlando Pirates coach Rhulani Mokwena has admitted he was focusing on the positives as clubs' winless run continued.

The Buccaneers played out a goalless draw against Golden Arrows on Wednesday to make it four games without a victory in the Absa Premiership campaign.

It's their sixth game overall where they have failed to win and during that time, they have scored just one goal.

Having been forced in the deep end following former coach Milutin Sredojević's sudden resignation, Mokwena admits he was fast learning the challenges of being a head coach.

"You just training your muscles, you training the muscles of perseverance and you training the muscles of overcoming difficulty. It will pay off later on in my future career, so for me, at this moment in time it's all about trying to help this club overturn the difficulties."

Meanwhile, Pretoria giants Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten start with a 2-1 win over Bloemfontein Celtic.

With his team juggling three different competitions so early in the season, coach Pitso Mosimane said he needed to continually rotate his squad to keep them fresh.

"This cake is too big, we playing three tournaments in seven days - we just played CAF Champions League over the weekend - it was now league and MTN8 over the weekend. It's not an easy programme for us to handle. You can see at this point in time, we are the only one who is doing this kind of programme. It's a long way and we haven't been to group stages."