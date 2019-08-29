Mkhwebane withdraws appeal in Gordhan interdict matter
In July, the High Court in Pretoria ordered the suspension of the remedial action which required President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary steps against Minister Pravin Gordhan.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has withdrawn her application for leave to appeal the interdict ruling in the matter related to the South African Revenue Service (Sars) investigations unit.
In July, the High Court in Pretoria ordered the suspension of the remedial action which required President Cyril Ramaphosa to take disciplinary steps against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.
The minister is taking the report on judicial review.
Advocate Mkhwebane found Gordhan violated the law when he was the Sars commissioner when he established the unit at the revenue service.
She was particularly put out when Judge Sulet Potterill described her remedial action as non-sensical.
She described the finding as outrageous and considered complaining to the judicial services commission.
Mkhwebane has now withdrawn her application for leave to appeal that judgment which was filed directly with the Constitutional Court.
However, the Economic Freedom Fighters filed an application in the same court last week seeking clarity on whether the Public Protector’s remedial action can be suspended pending a review application.
Mkhwebane’s office could not be reached for comment.
