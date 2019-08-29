Mbalula reiterates govt’s ‘resolve’ to finding e-tolls solution

The minister met with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the Automobile Association on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has reiterated his commitment to finding a solution to the e-tolling system in Gauteng.

Mbalula met with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the Automobile Association on Wednesday. Both are fierce critics of the system and had campaigned for it to be scrapped.

Two months ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa established a task team headed by Mbalula after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura clashed on social media over the future of e-tolls.

Ramaphosa gave Mbalula until the end of this month to come up with a solution to the matter.

Mbalula said government was committed to finding a way forward.

“We listened to both stakeholders and committed to giving them feedback from our engagement process. And we will no doubt engage with the information they placed at our disposal. These engagements are a firm expression of the commitment of our resolve to finding common ground,” he said.