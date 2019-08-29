Mbalula reiterates govt’s ‘resolve’ to finding e-tolls solution
The minister met with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and the Automobile Association on Wednesday.
JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has reiterated his commitment to finding a solution to the e-tolling system in Gauteng.
Mbalula met with the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the Automobile Association on Wednesday. Both are fierce critics of the system and had campaigned for it to be scrapped.
Two months ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa established a task team headed by Mbalula after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and Gauteng Premier David Makhura clashed on social media over the future of e-tolls.
Ramaphosa gave Mbalula until the end of this month to come up with a solution to the matter.
Mbalula said government was committed to finding a way forward.
“We listened to both stakeholders and committed to giving them feedback from our engagement process. And we will no doubt engage with the information they placed at our disposal. These engagements are a firm expression of the commitment of our resolve to finding common ground,” he said.
Popular in Local
-
Zandile Gumede to appeal KZN ANC decision to remove her as eThekwini mayor
-
CARTOON: Ladders to Success
-
Dukwana: Magashule got R10m project kickback, belongs in jail
-
Suppliers paid R600m for no work in scheme to dupe Treasury, Zondo Inquiry told
-
WATCH: Bus rolls back into traffic after driver forgot to engage handbrake
-
Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.