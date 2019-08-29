Lions' van Rooyen expects a dangerous Griquas on Saturday
Coach Ivan Van Rooyen said being able to choose the same team would only help in their performance on Saturday.
CAPE TOWN - Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named an unchanged side to take on Griquas in the Currie Cup semifinal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
Van Rooyen said being able to choose the same team would only help in their performance on Saturday.
He said even though his team would play the Griquas again this week, he expected them to be dangerous as they've shown throughout the Currie Cup.
"It's always nice to pick the same side always in terms of continuity - three days that they've trained together and I think its longer if you think of the bigger picture. So it doesn't happen more often in this Currie Cup. So yes, it's amazing,' said van Rooyen.
"I think they'll come up with one or two tweaks up the sleeves and well balanced as well. It's always weird playing a team two weekends in a row."
Van Rooyen said even though Griquas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg would be leaving the team at the end of the season, he expected them to as strong as they've been.
"We've made changes a little bit in the plan this week to see if we can twist our programme - so we've got one or two plans surrounding that. The biggest thing with the young team is that they put themselves in unfair pressure," said van Rooyen.
The Lions have lost two home games this season and it's something van Rooyen is aware of but feels his players can overcome the pressure of winning at home.
Popular in Sport
-
'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record
-
Boks lock Etzebeth meets with SAHRC after 'complaint'
-
Pink Day ODI sees Bullring hosting Proteas and England clash
-
'Once bitten, twice shy' - Mosimane rules out return to Bafana coaching post
-
Dismal Orlando Pirates run continues after draw with Arrows
-
Mokwena focusing on the positives as Pirates' winless run continues
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.