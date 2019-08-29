Lions' van Rooyen expects a dangerous Griquas on Saturday

Coach Ivan Van Rooyen said being able to choose the same team would only help in their performance on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named an unchanged side to take on Griquas in the Currie Cup semifinal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Van Rooyen said being able to choose the same team would only help in their performance on Saturday.

He said even though his team would play the Griquas again this week, he expected them to be dangerous as they've shown throughout the Currie Cup.

"It's always nice to pick the same side always in terms of continuity - three days that they've trained together and I think its longer if you think of the bigger picture. So it doesn't happen more often in this Currie Cup. So yes, it's amazing,' said van Rooyen.

"I think they'll come up with one or two tweaks up the sleeves and well balanced as well. It's always weird playing a team two weekends in a row."

Van Rooyen said even though Griquas coach Brent Janse van Rensburg would be leaving the team at the end of the season, he expected them to as strong as they've been.

"We've made changes a little bit in the plan this week to see if we can twist our programme - so we've got one or two plans surrounding that. The biggest thing with the young team is that they put themselves in unfair pressure," said van Rooyen.

The Lions have lost two home games this season and it's something van Rooyen is aware of but feels his players can overcome the pressure of winning at home.