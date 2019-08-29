Lewis Hamilton launching plant-based burger chain
Neat Burger will open its first site on Monday just off Regent's Street in London, and the team already has plans to expand the concept globally with 14 franchises scheduled in the next 24 months.
LONDON - Lewis Hamilton is launching a plant-based burger chain named Neat Burger, which will open in London next week.
The five-time FIA Formula One World Champion has teamed up with hospitality organisation The Cream Group and investors including UNICEF Ambassador Tommaso Chiabra to launch the first new concept, which is the very first international plant-based burger chain.
Neat Burger will open its first site on Monday just off Regent's Street in London, and the team already has plans to expand the concept globally with 14 franchises scheduled in the next 24 months.
The company are planning to sell unique patties, specially created by their team of chefs in collaboration with Beyond Meat, a plant-based meat alternative, which forms the basis for the burgers.
The menu will consist of three, core burgers - 'The Neat,' 'The Cheese' and 'The Chick'n' - as well as 'The Hot Dog,' with sides including skinny fries, sweet potato fries and tater tots.
Lewis hopes Neat Burger will transform the way people see plant-based food by appealing not only to those who follow plant-based diets but to any individual who wants to eat dishes that are more sustainable and ethical.
He said in a statement: "I'm very passionate about being kinder to our world and also really respect Neat Burger's commitment to more ethical practices and supporting small businesses, so this is something I'm also really proud to support. But it is also about the product. As someone who follows a plant-based diet, I believe we need a healthier high street option that tastes amazing but also offers something exciting to those who want to be meat-free every now and again. Beyond Meat is an incredible partner and I can't wait to work with the team to expand Neat Burger internationally."
Neat Burger will also stock Just Water, the eco-conscious brand launched by Jaden Smith in 2018, as well as ethical Lemonaid sodas, dairy-free, soft serve, coconut and soya-based milkshakes and plant-based alcoholic refreshments in the shape of Toast Ale.
More in Lifestyle
-
Matthew McConaughey appointed professor at University of Texas
-
Global measles cases three times higher than last year: WHO
-
Darth Vader helmet among Hollywood treasures in $10m auction
-
In watershed discovery, skull of ancient human ancestor unearthed
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 August 2019
-
Alternate-day fasting associated with weight loss
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.