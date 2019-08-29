Law enforcement monitoring Tshwane CBD following violence, looting

Taxi owners and locals took to the streets on Wednesday calling for drug dealers to be dealt with.

JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement officials on Thursday morning were back on the streets of Tshwane to make sure there was no resurgence of violence.

Taxi operators and locals protested on Wednesday, calling for drug dealers to be dealt with. Chaos erupted when foreign-owned shops and other properties were looted and set alight.

Seventeen people who were arrested were expected to appear in court soon.

“It has been a long time coming and it’s unfortunate that it had to get to the level that it did yesterday and the day before. We will be having regular meetings until we are sure that the situation has normalised,” said Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge.

Meanwhile, Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Wednesday assured residents that the authorities had everything under control after the latest violent protests in the capital.

Mokgalapa insisted the city was safe, saying that he had complete confidence that police would deal with any violence.

“These retaliation crimes are intolerable, however, the executive mayor has full confidence in the capabilities of the Tshwane Metro Police Department as well as SAPS to ensure that the criminals who have instigated this are brought to book,” said mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane.

• Santaco distances itself from Tshwane violence, looting

The protest was sparked by the killing of taxi driver Jabu Nkosi. He was shot during an altercation with suspected drug dealers this week.

#pretoriacbd Police firing rubber billets yo disperse the crowd.. BD pic.twitter.com/ttibdJ15ju — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2019

WATCH: Protesters turn Tshwane CBD upside down