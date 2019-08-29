Law enforcement monitoring Tshwane CBD following violence, looting
Taxi owners and locals took to the streets on Wednesday calling for drug dealers to be dealt with.
JOHANNESBURG - Law enforcement officials on Thursday morning were back on the streets of Tshwane to make sure there was no resurgence of violence.
Taxi operators and locals protested on Wednesday, calling for drug dealers to be dealt with. Chaos erupted when foreign-owned shops and other properties were looted and set alight.
Seventeen people who were arrested were expected to appear in court soon.
“It has been a long time coming and it’s unfortunate that it had to get to the level that it did yesterday and the day before. We will be having regular meetings until we are sure that the situation has normalised,” said Tshwane MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge.
Meanwhile, Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa on Wednesday assured residents that the authorities had everything under control after the latest violent protests in the capital.
Mokgalapa insisted the city was safe, saying that he had complete confidence that police would deal with any violence.
“These retaliation crimes are intolerable, however, the executive mayor has full confidence in the capabilities of the Tshwane Metro Police Department as well as SAPS to ensure that the criminals who have instigated this are brought to book,” said mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane.
• Santaco distances itself from Tshwane violence, looting
The protest was sparked by the killing of taxi driver Jabu Nkosi. He was shot during an altercation with suspected drug dealers this week.
#pretoriacbd Police firing rubber billets yo disperse the crowd.. BD pic.twitter.com/ttibdJ15ju— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2019
WATCH: Protesters turn Tshwane CBD upside down
Popular in Local
-
Dukwana: Magashule got R10m project kickback, belongs in jail
-
CARTOON: Ladders to Success
-
WATCH: Bus rolls back into traffic after driver forgot to engage handbrake
-
KZN ANC: No official communication from Gumede over resignation U-turn
-
Suppliers paid R600m for no work in scheme to dupe Treasury, Zondo Inquiry told
-
KZN ANC set for showdown with Zandile Gumede over resignation U-turn
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.