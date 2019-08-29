KZN ANC set for showdown with Zandile Gumede over resignation U-turn

Despite the party earlier saying it had had no communication from Zandile Gumede regarding the withdrawal of her resignation as eThekwini mayor, the party now says this is indeed the case.

DURBAN - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is set for a showdown with a mayor who's refusing to resign despite being sacked, while the party insists she will be replaced.

Spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said that they're not fazed by this about turn.

Mthembu said the ANC's plan to install KZN MEC for Transport Mxolisi Kaunda as mayor still stands.

"We can assure the people of KwaZulu that indeed, next week, the new members will be sworn in."

JUST IN: The ANC in KZN has confirmed receipt of #ZandileGumede’s letter which states she has rescinded her resignation as eThekwini Mayor. @NkoRaphael — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019

#ANCKZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu says the party will change its decision on the ‘redeployment’ of #ZandileGumede despite her withdrawal of her resignation - but emphasizes that the party will speak to her to find out her reasons. @NkoRaphael — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 29, 2019

Mthembu said it was the ANC that deployed its members to council and had the prerogative to remove them.

He added that the party would speak to Gumede about her sudden change of heart.

The ANC had two vacant positions at the eThekwini Municipality but it needed three to install Kaunda, Belinda Scott and Weziwe Thusi who were the preferred candidates for the positions of mayor, deputy mayor and Speaker respectively.

Mthembu admitted that the ANC was struggling to create a third position and had so far failed to convince one of its councillors to resign.