KZN ANC: No official communication from Gumede over resignation U-turn
It's understood that Zandile Gumede felt aggrieved by the decision to axe her from her mayoral position and had since raised her displeasure with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
DURBAN – African National Congress (ANC) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal Ricardo Mthembu on Wednesday said the party had not received official communication that Zandile Gumede rescinded her decision to resign as mayor.
However, highly placed sources in the ANC have confirmed that Gumede had a change of mind about leaving the influential eThekwini mayoral office.
Gumede was instructed by the ANC to resign from the eThekwini mayoral position together with other senior party deployees at the municipality two weeks ago. They were demoted as councillors after an internal report found them all unfit to continue serving in their positions.
It's understood Gumede felt aggrieved by the decision to axe her from her mayoral position and had since raised her displeasure with ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
On Wednesday, the eThekwini Municipality postponed its full council meeting that was scheduled to sit on Thursday. The sitting was scheduled to elect a new mayor but it was unclear when this would take place.
Municipal spokesperson Mandla Nsele said the meeting was postponed due to insufficient agenda items after opposition councillors stormed out of an executive meeting last week.
