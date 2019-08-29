Kenya ships first-ever export of crude oil

-
Brazil avoids recession with second quarter growth: officialWorld
-
Rand firms on improved risk appetite, stocks upBusiness
-
SAPS, TMPD restore calm in protest-hit TshwaneLocal
-
Climate activist Greta Thunberg (16) arrives in New YorkWorld
-
Spanish coastguard rescues 208 migrants crossing from Africa to SpainWorld
-
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business accountBusiness
-
Rand firms on improved risk appetite, stocks upBusiness
-
SAPS, TMPD restore calm in protest-hit TshwaneLocal
-
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business accountBusiness
-
NHI constitutionally sound, says chief state law advisorLocal
-
Boks lock Etzebeth meets with SAHRC after 'complaint'Sport
-
Cosatu calls for withdrawal of Mboweni’s economic strategy documentBusiness
Popular Topics
-
State capture witness fled SA fearing for her life, Zondo Inquiry toldPolitics
-
Zandile Gumede unlikely to be reinstated as eThekwini mayor - analystPolitics
-
Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economyBusiness
-
Zandile Gumede to appeal KZN ANC decision to remove her as eThekwini mayorPolitics
-
Suppliers paid R600m for no work in scheme to dupe Treasury, Zondo Inquiry toldPolitics
-
KZN ANC: No official communication from Gumede over resignation U-turnPolitics
Popular Topics
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Is Ramaphosa being too deliberative?Opinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: Why party electoral funding needs to be made publicPolitics
-
ANALYSIS: The white people who spied during apartheidOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: The unintended consequences of Women’s MonthOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: The arms deal and the creep of state captureOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Repression & dialogue in Zimbabwe: twin strategies that aren’t workingOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Neo Solutions boss denies being aware of stolen money in business accountBusiness
-
Cosatu calls for withdrawal of Mboweni’s economic strategy documentBusiness
-
SA Express remains grounded over R70m debt to ACSABusiness
-
Vusi Pikoli: SAA has resuscitated corruption cases against employeesBusiness
-
Mkhwebane withdraws appeal in Gordhan interdict matterBusiness
-
SA Express flights still grounded as no deal yet with AcsaBusiness
Popular Topics
-
Matthew McConaughey appointed professor at University of TexasLifestyle
-
Global measles cases three times higher than last year: WHOLifestyle
-
Darth Vader helmet among Hollywood treasures in $10m auctionLifestyle
-
In watershed discovery, skull of ancient human ancestor unearthedLifestyle
-
Lotto results: Wednesday, 28 August 2019Lifestyle
-
Alternate-day fasting associated with weight lossLifestyle
-
Ed Sheeran taking 18-month breakLifestyle
-
Meek Mill pleads guilty to gun charge, ending decade-long court fight -mediaLifestyle
-
Arthur Mafokate acquitted of assaulting Busisiwe ThwalaLifestyle
-
Boks lock Etzebeth meets with SAHRC after 'complaint'Sport
-
'Once bitten, twice shy' - Mosimane rules out return to Bafana coaching postSport
-
Pink Day ODI sees Bullring hosting Proteas and England clashSport
-
Mokwena focusing on the positives as Pirates' winless run continuesSport
-
Klopp expects no easy ride in Champions League defenceSport
-
Sharks rely on continuity ahead of Currie Cup semifinalSport
Popular Topics
CARTOON: Ladders to Success
-
CARTOON: Talk To The HandPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Whole TruthPolitics
-
CARTOON: Piling On the PressureBusiness
-
CARTOON: Paying the PriceLocal
-
CARTOON: Political double-speakPolitics
-
CARTOON: Ramaphosa's QuickstepPolitics
-
CARTOON: The political tusslePolitics
-
CARTOON: The Hits Keep ComingPolitics
-
CARTOON: Cold SnapLocal
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 7°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 3°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 17°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Thu
- 14°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 16°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 29°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 30°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 25°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 29°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 31°C
- 11°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 25°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 15°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 8°C
Kenya ships first-ever export of crude oil
The president unfurled the Kenyan flag aboard a tanker at the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa that will be carrying the oil to Asia.
NAIROBI - Kenya exported its first-ever batch of crude oil on Monday, with President Uhuru Kenyatta declaring the shipment of 200,000 barrels a "special moment" in the country's history.
The president unfurled the Kenyan flag aboard a tanker at the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa that will be carrying the oil to Asia.
"There are special moments that mark a turning point in the destiny of our nation," Kenyatta said at the ceremony.
"The first export of crude oil by our nation, therefore, marks a special moment in our history as a people and as a country."
The maiden shipment was purchased for USD$12 million by Chinese trading company ChemChina for export to Malaysia.
Kenyatta said the first attempts at finding oil in Kenya date back to 1937 but it was not until 2012 that a commercially-viable deposit was located.
This field was discovered in the South Lokichar Basin in Turkana, in Kenya's far north, by British firm Tullow and its joint venture partners.
The company estimates the field holds 560 million barrels of oil.
In early June 2018, the company began shipping crude from Turkana to Mombasa by road. It will eventually be shipped via a pipeline under construction.
Kenyatta said it "showed the global market that Kenya possesses the know-how and the infrastructure required to facilitate full- fired development".
"This first oil pilot scheme has also brought with it prosperity for the people of Turkana but also the wider republic with very many local communities directly benefiting from employment opportunities in production and logistics," he said.
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.