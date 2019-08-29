Human skeleton found near N1 in CT

Probe into rogue networks within State Security Agency makes headway
CAPE TOWN - Police have opened an inquest docket after a human skeleton was found next to the N1 on the R300 off-ramp.
Municipal Workers discovered it while cutting the grass on Wednesday.
Bellville police have removed the skeleton for further forensic analysis.
The Police's Frederick van Wyk said: “At this stage, it cannot be established whether it is male or female. We’ve opened an inquest docket for further investigation.”
