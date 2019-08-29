Ghana's traders benefit from Kumasi Central Market redevelopment

Open 24 hours a day, West Africa's largest market promises improved trading conditions, no matter the time of day.

The Kumasi Central Market is an open-air market in the city of Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti. Open 24 hours a day, this market is home to more than 10,000 traders.

In 2014, the king’s vision was realised when Ghana’s Parliament approved the redevelopment of the 100-year-old market that was once plagued by constant fire outbreaks that resulted in the destruction of stores, stalls and their goods.

Government is building an entire town around the taxis, the traders and, around Kumasi as a whole. Emmanuel Danso, consultant - Contracta Engineering Limited

A first of its kind in West Africa – the bustling Kumasi Central Market (also known as the Kejetia Market) is the largest open-air market in continental Africa and is situated right in the heart of Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti.

The market consists of an administration block, a post office, a fire station as well as a clinic among other facilities.

To put its size into perspective, the terminal feeds the $258 million market with close to 14,000 people who commute with over 1,000 taxis, to enjoy a unique shopping experience with over 45,000 stores, 10,000 traders and approximately 1,000 workers.

While there was initial resistance to the Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project - mainly from informal traders - there is a general consensus that this market will aid sustainability of local businesses and engagement around payment models are currently under way.

