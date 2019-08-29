GED: School twinning initiative to improve quality of education
On Wednesday, six schools from different backgrounds were officially paired to collaborate and to share resources.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department said its new school twinning initiative aimed to improve the quality of education for all pupils in the province.
Hoërskool Bastion in Krugersdorp and Madiba Secondary School in Kagiso on the West Rand were amongst those that were paired.
The Education Department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona said the twinning initiative had been carefully structured to benefit all schools.
“It means that your learner in Madiba will be in a position to probably come to Bastion to access the sports field, access some of the classes if they want to or access a teacher.”
