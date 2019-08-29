Farmworkers give authorities deadline to respond to grievances over pesticides
The farmworkers blamed the chemicals for the chest problems, breathing difficulties and rashes they've seen in their communities.
CAPE TOWN - Farmworkers have handed over a memorandum to government calling for 67 pesticides to be banned.
They said that the substances were making workers and their children sick.
The march was organised by Women on Farms.
Women from various farms in the province sang and held placards as they marched to Parliament on Wednesday.
They said that the 67 pesticides they wanted banned had already been outlawed in the European Union.
They blamed the chemicals for the chest problems, breathing difficulties and rashes they've seen in their communities.
#FarmMarch Some women say there are no toilets on farms, so they are forced to use the bushes and vineyards where pesticides are sprayed. KP pic.twitter.com/P2jiTX1T0g— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 28, 2019
Elsa Lambrechts works at a farm in De Doorns and she said that a lack of facilities meant she had to go to the toilet in the bushes and when they were coated with pesticides it was not safe.
"For me its violating my dignity. I have to go and sit in the bushes and pull up my dress. When I go home I get sick, I get infections."
Dressed in blue overalls and showing her work-worn hands to government officials, Margrieta Prins told them she's had to stop working because of her health.
"It's season time again and the pesticides will spread again. What I am asking is to see to our farm and creches because our children and adults are getting diarrhoea."
They gave the Department of Employment and Labour until the end of September to respond to their grievances.
