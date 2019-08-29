CT backyarders hoping for concrete details on housing at summit

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is facilitating the gathering at the Castle of Good Hope.

CAPE TOWN - The first-ever backyarders summit will be convened in Cape Town on Thursday.

It followed protests in several communities earlier this month.

Recently, residents in eight communities, including Parkwood, Ocean View and Kensington, protested in demand of housing.

Many are backyard dwellers, who live in structures erected alongside formal housing.

The HRC's Chris Nissen said that they've invited government officials and community representatives to attend the gathering.

Organisers were hopeful that backyarders would get more details from authorities about plans for housing.

"We've invited them to engage each other directly and talk to each other. Also, to explain why a person's been on the housing list for 20, 30, 40 years, and then direct them to the right person and also to explain what's going to happen about the backyarders in Belhar, Parkwood, Gugulethu, for example."