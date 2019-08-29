Could there be a pot of gold for Africa at the end of Trump’s trade war?

While the rest of the world believe that the price-tag attached to trade tensions might be too damaging for the world economy, it presents the African trader with the opportunity to strengthen trade relations with both the United States and China.

The escalating trade war between the United States and China doesn’t look like it will yield positive results in the near future. In fact, economic conflict between the two superpowers has reached a stalemate.

But, while the rest of the world believe that the price-tag attached to trade tensions might be too damaging for

the world economy, it presents the African trader with the opportunity to strengthen trade relations with both the United States and China.

The positive is that when the US and China compete with each other and they reduce trade with each other, it's an opportunity for us in Africa to do more trade with both of them. Vinod Madhavan, group head: trade - Standard Bank Group

As the slowing down of global economies starts to have a direct impact on trade, the demand for the

localisation of supply chains is beginning to echo louder and louder across the African continent.

For the informal African fashion designer, for example, the introduction of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement presents the opportunity to increase intra-Africa trade – reducing the cost of doing business with each other and decreasing the need for manufacture in China.

Listen to the full conversation between EWN's WEF Africa correspondent Arabile Gumede and Vinod Madhavan, group head: trade - Standard Bank Group below.