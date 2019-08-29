Cosatu planning Marikana rally, Ramaphosa expected to join
This would be the first time that President Cyril Ramaphosa and Cosatu visit the area since the Marikana massacre in 2012.
JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said it was planning a workers rally in Marikana in October, adding that it would make sure that President Cyril Ramaphosa would also get to visit the North West informal settlement and surrounding communities.
This would be the first time that Ramaphosa and Cosatu visit the area since the Marikana massacre in 2012.
It, though, was unclear whether the federation would engage its affiliate, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)'s rival Amcu, which has rejected earlier advanced by some in the ANC to set foot in the area.
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said the federation also wanted a fresh investigation into the killing of all workers in Marikana.
"Cosatu is saying with NUM and the workers in Marikana because what the media sometimes portrays that NUM has no place in Marikana, the ANC has no place in Marikana, Cosatu has no place in Marikana and Marikana is an area for Amcu is not true."
Popular in Local
-
Adam Catzavelos reaches R150k settlement with SAHRC over K-word video
-
State capture witness fled SA fearing for her life, Zondo Inquiry told
-
CARTOON: Ladders to Success
-
Dukwana: Magashule got R10m project kickback, belongs in jail
-
Suppliers paid R600m for no work in scheme to dupe Treasury, Zondo Inquiry told
-
WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears testimony from Neo Solutions director
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.