Cosatu planning Marikana rally, Ramaphosa expected to join

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said it was planning a workers rally in Marikana in October, adding that it would make sure that President Cyril Ramaphosa would also get to visit the North West informal settlement and surrounding communities.

This would be the first time that Ramaphosa and Cosatu visit the area since the Marikana massacre in 2012.

It, though, was unclear whether the federation would engage its affiliate, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM)'s rival Amcu, which has rejected earlier advanced by some in the ANC to set foot in the area.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said the federation also wanted a fresh investigation into the killing of all workers in Marikana.

"Cosatu is saying with NUM and the workers in Marikana because what the media sometimes portrays that NUM has no place in Marikana, the ANC has no place in Marikana, Cosatu has no place in Marikana and Marikana is an area for Amcu is not true."