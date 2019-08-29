Cosatu calls for withdrawal of Mboweni’s economic strategy document

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 13°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 15°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

Cosatu calls for withdrawal of Mboweni’s economic strategy document

Cosatu has described the document as an attempt to exploit the fiscal crisis by pushing a rightwing agenda.

FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni addressing the media prior to his Annual Budget speech taking place on 20 February 2018 in Cape Town. Pictures: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
FILE: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni addressing the media prior to his Annual Budget speech taking place on 20 February 2018 in Cape Town. Pictures: Cindy Archillies/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) called for the withdrawal of the draft economic strategy document released by the Treasury.

On Thursday, Cosatu described the document as an attempt to exploit the fiscal crisis by pushing a rightwing agenda.

The economic strategy is aimed at aligning government’s economic approach towards the achievement of inclusive growth, economic transformation and competitiveness.

Cosatu’s deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe said the document did not offer any real changes to fiscal, monetary or other macro-economic policy.

“We have some questions about this draft economic recovery strategy document: What is the status of this document? Why release a document to the public before it has gone to Cabinet? Who will be responsible for it? What if it diverges into existing policies?”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA