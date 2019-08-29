Cosatu calls for withdrawal of Mboweni’s economic strategy document
Cosatu has described the document as an attempt to exploit the fiscal crisis by pushing a rightwing agenda.
JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) called for the withdrawal of the draft economic strategy document released by the Treasury.
On Thursday, Cosatu described the document as an attempt to exploit the fiscal crisis by pushing a rightwing agenda.
The economic strategy is aimed at aligning government’s economic approach towards the achievement of inclusive growth, economic transformation and competitiveness.
Cosatu’s deputy general secretary Solly Phetoe said the document did not offer any real changes to fiscal, monetary or other macro-economic policy.
“We have some questions about this draft economic recovery strategy document: What is the status of this document? Why release a document to the public before it has gone to Cabinet? Who will be responsible for it? What if it diverges into existing policies?”
