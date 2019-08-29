Cosatu: ANC must formulate policy on using money during leadership campaigns

The federation is one of the recipients of hundreds of thousands from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s accounts which were used to channel funds during his campaign to lead the ANC in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) on Thursday called on the African National Congress (ANC) to formulate a policy on the use of money during leadership contestations.

The federation is one of the recipients of hundreds of thousands from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s accounts which were used to channel funds during his campaign to lead the ANC in 2017.

There has been a public uproar over Ramaphosa’s fundraising campaign after the emergence of emails containing details on how money flowed from accounts into those of top ANC officials.

Cosatu's Mike Shingange said: “We are making a call that it is high time the ANC must revisit this matter and find a way of regulating the utilisation of the money in the inter-political contestation. For as long as we don’t have that policy, we will forever remain a concern but we will not demonise those who fundraise for the purpose of campaigning.”