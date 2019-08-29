Climate activist Greta Thunberg (16) arrives in New York

On arrival on Thursday, she had a strong message for US President Donald Trump, asking him to listen to science.

JOHANNESBURG - Swedish teenage environmental activist Greta Thunberg has arrived in New York after travelling for 15 days on a sailboat.

On arrival on Thursday, she had a strong message for US President Donald Trump, asking him to listen to science.

“It is insane that a 16-year-old had to cross the Atlantic Ocean to make a stand.”

She will be attending the UN Climate Summit in September and the COP25 Climate Conference in December.

The teen is well known for her "school strikes" which have inspired a worldwide #FridaysForFuture climate change protest movement.