Chippa coach Larsen happy with style of play despite not winning yet
The Chilli Boys went into their midweek encounter with Polokwane City aiming to secure their first league win of the season, after recording two draws and one defeat in their opening three fixtures but came away with a point.
CAPE TOWN - Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen suggested the club was heading in the right direction despite registering three draws and one loss in the Absa Premiership campaign so far.
The Port Elizabeth-based side registered yet another draw against Polokwane City on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.
The Chilli Boys went into this midweek encounter aiming to secure their first league win of the season, after recording two draws and one defeat in their opening three fixtures.
Larsen said he did not blame the players and believed the club was playing the attacking football the technical team wanted.
"I don't get angry with my players - they're only human. It's like the Stellenbosch FC game, if we don't take the chances you get punished. I'm just so happy with the intensity - the boys were on form regardless of what the score was," says Larsen.
"I said to the boys this is the Chippa I know from last season - finally we're playing attacking football with the right intensity that we are looking for as a technical team. In that aspect, I'm so happy with our performance, the most beautiful thing is we kept another clean sheet - meaning that is two out for four clean sheets."
