China military says will make 'new' contributions to Hong Kong's stability

The military has now completed a routine troop rotation in Hong Kong, with air, land and maritime forces entering the territory, state news agency Xinhua reported.

BEIJING - China’s military will make even greater ‘new’ contributions to maintaining Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, state news agency Xinhua on Thursday cited the People’s Liberation Army garrison in the territory as saying.

The military has now completed a routine troop rotation in Hong Kong, with air, land and maritime forces entering the territory, the report added.