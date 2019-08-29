Catzavelos settlement with SAHRC doesn't mean legal woes are over
Adam Catzavelos is still facing criminal charges after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) laid a complaint against him with the police over his racist video.
JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos may have reached a hefty settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over his racist comments, but his legal woes are far from over.
On Thursday morning, the businessman was slapped with the fine which he would pay over 30 months. He also has to serve community service.
Last year, he posted a video while holidaying in Greece remarking how happy he was about the absence of black people on a beach.
While he admitted to making a racial slur and agreed to pay the Seth Mazibuko Legacy Foundation R150,000, Catzavelos was not off the hook. He still faced criminal charges after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) laid a complaint against him with the police.
The businessman indicated to the Randburg Magistrates Court that his legal team would approach the national director of public prosecutions Advocate Shamila Batohi to hear his arguments about why a South African court doesn't have the jurisdiction over the matter.
Catzavelos was expected back in court in October to get more details about his petition.
