Bushiri & wife back in court for money laundering trial

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife, Mary, are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act.

FILE: Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. Picture: facebook.com/shepherdbushiriministries
FILE: Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. Picture: facebook.com/shepherdbushiriministries
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri is set to return to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday to face various charges and his throngs of supporters have started gathering there.

The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife, Mary, are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act.

They were arrested in February. They were accused of contravening exchange control regulations of foreign currency worth around R15 million.

After spending five nights in jail, the couple was released on bail of R100,000 each and ordered not to contact any witnesses.

Bushiri’s congregants, who call themselves his spiritual sons and daughters, gathered outside court to support the man they refer to as "papa" or "major one".

They said his case was a manifestation intended to “hinder the speed of the execution of God’s plan”.

