Bushiri & wife back in court for money laundering trial
The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife, Mary, are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act.
JOHANNESBURG - Controversial church leader Shepherd Bushiri is set to return to the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday to face various charges and his throngs of supporters have started gathering there.
The self-proclaimed prophet and his wife, Mary, are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, and contravening the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act.
They were arrested in February. They were accused of contravening exchange control regulations of foreign currency worth around R15 million.
After spending five nights in jail, the couple was released on bail of R100,000 each and ordered not to contact any witnesses.
Bushiri’s congregants, who call themselves his spiritual sons and daughters, gathered outside court to support the man they refer to as "papa" or "major one".
They said his case was a manifestation intended to “hinder the speed of the execution of God’s plan”.
Popular in Local
-
Dukwana: Magashule got R10m project kickback, belongs in jail
-
CARTOON: Ladders to Success
-
Zandile Gumede to appeal KZN ANC decision to remove her as eThekwini mayor
-
Suppliers paid R600m for no work in scheme to dupe Treasury, Zondo Inquiry told
-
Rate of salaries increases for public servants worrying - CDE
-
Saftu: Treasury's economic plan no different from apartheid economy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.