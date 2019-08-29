Boks lock Etzebeth meets with SAHRC after 'complaint'
Eben Eztebeth earlier this week denied being involved in the alleged assault and racial abuse of a man in Langebaan.
CAPE TOWN - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth met with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday following a complaint.
This has been confirmed by Bok coach Rassie Erasmus at a media briefing in Johannesburg.
Erasmus could not provide details of the complaint.
“There was a complaint at the Human Rights Commission and Eben is in discussion with them to find out what the claim is.”
He's currently with the national team ahead of the Rugby World Cup in Japan in September.
