Adam Catzavelos reaches R150k settlement with SAHRC over K-word video
Last year, Catzavelos sparked outraged when he posted a video of himself on a Greek island remarking how happy he was about the absence of black people and using the K-word in the recording.
JOHANNESBURG - Adam Catzavelos has reached a settlement with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) over his racist comments made while holidaying in Greece.
The businessman appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday where details of the R150,000 fine were disclosed.
