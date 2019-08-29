Adam Catzavelos due in court over hate speech case

Catzavelos was charged after he recorded himself on a Greek beach, saying how happy he was about the absence of black people using the K-word.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced businessman Adam Catzavelos is expected back in court on Thursday morning for his crimen injuria case.

Catzavelos was charged after he recorded himself on a Greek beach, saying how happy he was about the absence of black people using the K-word.

During his last appearance in Randburg, Magistrate Naren Sewnarain recused himself after the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) cited a conflict of interest.

Catzavelos was scheduled to appear in court but may not if his lawyers and the SAHRC reach an agreement.

Negotiations stalled on Wednesday but they were expected to resume on Thursday morning. The commission brought an application to the Equality Court for Catzavelos’ comments to be declared hate speech.

It also wanted Catzavelos to apologise to all South Africans to donate R200,000 to a charitable organisation that promotes social cohesion and to attend racial sensitivity training.

The matter would appear before a new magistrate after Sewnarain recused himself when the commission cited a conflict, saying he enjoyed a close relationship with Catzavelos’ lawyers